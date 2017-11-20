In the fictional Will Ferrell movie Semi-Pro, the alley-oop revolutionized the game of basketball. But in politics, social media might just be the biggest game changer.

From head scratchers like the president of the United States tweeting #covfefe, to more-comprehensible uses of social media, politicians are on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms getting their message across to many people, quickly, and at a far lower cost than through advertising.

As is the case for anyone, social media can be a boon or bane for politicians.

Outgoing Saskatchewan Premier, and Swift Current MLA, Brad Wall has used social media to his advantage as a way of presenting his stance on things, as well as engaging in some discourse with others on Twitter and Facebook.

"I don't know if we're good at it or not, but I tell you, it's an important tool," Wall said.

Wall has over 94,000 Twitter followers and over 117,000 people following his Facebook profile.

"It's important in politics to try to get your message out and connect with people," said Wall, who took office in November of 2007. "I try not to just post or tweet about politics or government, but it's sometimes just a good way to connect. I like tweeting about sports or maybe music or some other issue, or the odd joke here and there. Even if I'm getting trolled, sometimes I try to use a bit of humour to maybe deal with some of those things."

Wall talked about how effective social media was for getting messages out there in times of emergency, like during October's wind storms and wildfires.

But like with a number of occupations, 'office hours' extend a little longer because of social media.

"The other side of the coin, though, is that if you're in politics it's even more 24/7; and you're even more out there, so to speak," Wall said. "So there's good and bad with it, but I think the good outweighs the bad."