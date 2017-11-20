Monday is the opening day for Canadian Western Agribition at Regina's Evraz Place.

One of the big highlights of the show this year is full access to the new International Trade Centre which now connects all facilities on the grounds.

Agribition President Bruce Holmquist says cattle are on the grounds, trade show exhibitors are ready to go, and everyone is gearing up for another big show.

"We are going to be moving into a new facility, and it's really exciting in that regard," he said. "I think part of the interest increase is because of that, some people coming back that probably hadn't been here for a few years. We are anticipating great attendance, hopefully from our regular audience."

This year's show will feature an increased in haltered and commercial cattle on the grounds with some top quality livestock genetics hitting the show ring.

Agribition usually attracts about 125 thousand visitors each year from more than 50 different countries and provides an economic boost to the city and the province.

The show features the best of the best in top quality livestock genetics, an extensive trade show, educational seminars and learning opportunities, plus a great lineup of entertainment.

Marty Kratochvil is the Rodeo Committee Chair and says one of the highlights for today is the Agribition High School Rodeo in the Brandt Centre.

"It's not a final, its one of their circuit rodeos, and there are a lot of young men and ladies that have put a lot of time and effort into it."

Stats show Agribition contributes about $40 million a year to the Saskatchewan economy, with about $21 million directly impacting the City of Regina.

Canadian Western Agribition runs through to Saturday at Regina’s Evraz Place.