Amazing Race Canada recently opened up auditions for its next season, so we took a look back at its time in the Friendly City.

Executive Director for Tourism Moose Jaw, Jackie L'Heureux-Mason, had been contacted weeks before the show even came to Moose Jaw, and she had a huge hand in helping producers figure out what to do in town. Jackie said she found the crew to be very polite.

"They were extremely friendly. They were very kind and considerate of our time. They came in with quite the entourage when they came to do their scouting mission and I found them all to be quite pleasant and really excited to see what Moose Jaw had to offer."

"They had one of their checkpoints at 15 Wing. They went out to a farm and did some beekeeping (at a local honey farm), and then they spent a good chunk of time at Crescent Park."

She added that they managed to give Moose Jaw more screen time because of what our city had to offer and some scheduling conflicts in Regina.

Amazing Race Canada is now accepting auditions and is looking for next year's contestants.