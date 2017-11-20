For the next week Moose Jaw and surrounding area will be on a roller coaster ride when it comes to the forecast.

Things started out cold with strong wind on Monday, but after a few days we will quickly change, according to Meteorologist with Environment Canada, John Paul Cragg.

"By the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday models are showing the potential for temperatures to rise up, might even be as far as five degrees," said Cragg. "There's some light at the end of the tunnel with a really warm spell ending the week."

People were reportedly feeling the impact from Mother Nature on Monday on their drive home from work. Some reports came in saying multiple vehicles were pulled over on Highway #1 between Moose Jaw and Regina, and there was low visibility and blowing snow.

However, some folks said they didn't have the same issues as they drove south, saying it was seasonal driving conditions.

Click here to see a complete road report before heading out.