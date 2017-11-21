The Regina Police are asking for the public's help in the case of a break and enter that occurred on November 10th.

Around 2:30 am that day police were called to the 1600 block of Rae St. where a 58 year old resident entered their home to find an unknown male inside the house.

The suspect had stolen a gun from the home and then used it on the resident, causing minor injuries to their leg.

Suspect is described as male, early 20's, between 5'7'' and 6' tall, weighing about 150-170 lbs, slim build, freckled cheeks, short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that my help, you are encouraged to contact Regina Police or call CrimeStoppers.