It was a busy weekend for the Moose Jaw Peewee AA Warriors as they hit the ice for three games in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League.

Moose Jaw opened the weekend with a 7-4 win over the Estevan Bruins on Friday night at the Red Knight Arena, but they dropped their next two games, falling 10-3 to the Weyburn Wings on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday.

Curtis Smith led the Warriors with two goals and three points in the win, while Aiden MacDonald chipped in with two goals and Liam Fitzpatrick added three assists.

Eric Woodley and Haydn Hudyma picked up a goal and two points each in the win.

Moose Jaw opened with goals from Rowan Calvert and Woodley in the first period and then they extended their lead to 6-0 after two periods with four goals in the second.

Estevan responded with four straight goals to start the third, but Moose Jaw righted the ship in time to seal the win with MacDonald’s second of the game with 2:04 to go.

On Saturday in Weyburn, Moose Jaw scored in every period, including Calvert opening the scoring less than four minutes into the game.

Fitzpatrick scored in the second and Calvert scored his second of the game in the third, but the Warriors were already down 9-2 at that point against the league’s top team.

Sunday’s game was much tighter with Calvert again opening the scoring in the game for Moose Jaw with 4:35 to go in the first. The Warriors would trail after the first however as Weyburn scored twice in the final two minutes.

Caleb Newkirk scored the lone goal in the second period to send the game into the third tied at 2-2, but the Wings exploded for three goals in the third to take the win.

Moose Jaw sits in fourth pace in the league with a 3-6 record. They return to the ice to host the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday and Sunday at the Bert Hunt Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors had an up and down weekend in the Hockey Regina League.

Moose Jaw had their five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 6-2 loss to the Regina Shamrocks, but they rebounded in a big way on Sunday, rolling to a 15-4 win over the Regina Mustangs.

Jasmine Kohl and Layne Gadd scored the lone goals for Moose Jaw in Saturday’s loss as they trailed 2-1 after one and 4-2 after two.

Sunday’s game saw Moose Jaw jump out to a 2-1 lead after goals from Aiden MacDonald and Jacob Michelson in the first period, but the Mustangs scored three straight goals to open the second period and went in front 4-2.

The Warriors would answer with nine unanswered goals over the rest of the second and then four more in the third period for the big win.

MacDonald finished with four goals and eight points in the win, while Cohen Coleman picked up two goals and four points and Michelson had a goal and three assists.

Jesse Heinbinger, Aydin Tatum and Marc Belanger had two goals and three points each, while Chance Cole also scored twice in the win.

Moose Jaw sits in first place with a 7-2-0 record. They head to Lumsden on Saturday.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Midget AA Warriors came away with a split of their two games in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League over the weekend.

The Warriors lost 4-2 to the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday afternoon, but they bounced back with a 4-2 win over the Regina Vics on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Josh Fitzpatrick and Hayden Wiebe had the lone goals for Moose Jaw in Saturday’s loss.

Logan Hauser scored twice to help the Warriors to Sunday’s win, while Fitzpatrick and Cooper Cole also found the back of the net in the victory.

Regina opened the scoring 1:06 into the second period, but Hauser was able to tie the game up just over seven minutes later.

Moose Jaw took the lead with goals from Fitzpatrick and Cole only 17 seconds apart in the last two minutes of the second.

Hauser’s second came with 5:43 to go in regulation and helped seal the win for Moose Jaw as Regina scored their second goal with just three seconds left.

The Warriors are now 1-9 on the year. They host the Melville Millionaires on Friday night at the Red Knight Arena and then welcome in the Notre Dame Hounds on Saturday at the Bert Hunt.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Midget A Warriors gave the Notre Dame Argos a good fight on Saturday afternoon at the Kinsmen Arena, but ended up falling 4-2 in Hockey Regina League action.

Dawson Colenutt and Talen Hoover scored less than two minutes apart midway through the second period to put Moose Jaw in front 2-1, but Notre Dame scored three unanswered, including two in the third, to secure the win.

Moose Jaw falls to 0-4-0 on the year with the loss. They’re back on the ice this Sunday to face the Prairie Storm at the Balgonie Stardome.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors were doubled up by the Regina Buffaloes, 10-5, on Sunday afternoon at the Bert Hunt Arena.

The loss drops Moose Jaw’s record to 0-7-0 on the year in the Hockey Regina League.

They’re off now until Sunday, Dec. 3 when they face off with the Prairie Storm Lightning in Balgonie.