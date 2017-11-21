Jayden Halbgewachs is heating up for the Moose Jaw Warriors and that was evident last week during the team’s four games in five nights.

Halbgewachs registered six goals and 11 points to help the Warriors to three wins in four games last week and that’s earned him this week’s WHL Player of the Week honours.

“It’s an honour anytime you’re recognized in that fashion, it was just a good week for our team and myself too, I tried to contribute as much as I can and it showed there,” said Halbgewachs after practice at Mosaic Place on Monday.

This is the first weekly award of the season for Halbgewachs and the second time a Warrior has been named Player of the Week this season after Brett Howden took the honour at the end of October.

Last Tuesday, Halbgewachs picked up a hat trick and five points to lead the Warriors past the Broncos in Swift Current. The Warriors lost the next night in Saskatoon, but Halbgewachs was able to register a pair of assists.

On home ice over the weekend, Halbgewachs picked up a pair of goals on Friday in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen and then added a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Blades.

He said he feels like he’s found a good groove for his game over the last few weeks, “It takes time, playing with the right people and finding that right groove, and with the team success that we’re having, I’m trying to do my best to help out the team every night and points come along with that,” said Halbgewachs.

The 20-year-old forward now has 20 goals and 38 points in 23 games this season. He’s currently on a nine-game point streak that’s seen him post 13 goals and 21 points over that span.

The Warriors have been seeing a lot of success over that span as well as they’ve pushed their record to a WHL-best 18-5-0-0 on the year, which has them five points clear of the Broncos for top spot in the East Division.

Moose Jaw also has a 10-1-0-0 mark on home ice and Halbgewachs said they’re proud of that record.

“You don’t want to lose at home,” he said. “We always find a way to bear down and come out with the win, we might not always play the best game, but we always find a way to win at home.”

The Warriors will host the Blades on Tuesday for the third meeting in the last seven days between the two East Division rivals. Coming off their win over Saskatoon on Saturday at Mosaic Place, Halbgewachs said there’s a few areas of their game that need to be cleaned up.

“We didn’t start off that great on Saturday, but found a way to win in the end,” he said. “We need to find a way to play a more complete game.”

The Warriors and Blades meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Pre-Game Show is on the air at 6:40 p.m. on Country 100.