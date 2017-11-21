The Caronport Cougars completed their season in dominating fashion over the weekend.

The Cougars didn’t drop a set on Friday and Saturday on their way to capturing the SHSAA 4A Girls Volleyball Provincial Championship in Yorkton.

“As a coach of a program, you always want to have your teams play the best at the right times and that was the case this weekend, the girls peaked at the right time of year, we’ve been playing well over the last month, but really played well well this weekend at provincials,” said Caronport head coach Derek Zacharias.

The two-time defending Moose Jaw League champions topped Oxbow in two straight sets (25-20, 25-21) in the provincial final on Saturday night.

Zacharias said that Oxbow really pushed them throughout the two sets, “They’ve got a great program, this was the third time that we played them this year, we split the first two times that we played and we were just fortunate, we caught a few breaks,” he said.

“Our girls really rose to the challenge, Oxbow pushed hard and I thought the response of our team was fantastic and we did find that next level of play against a really good team.”

Caronport went 4-0 in the round robin, winning all eight of their sets on Friday and Saturday. They then followed that up by winning all six sets that they had to play in the playoff round to capture the title.

The Cougars were a focused bunch throughout the season and they came out hungry for the title in all of their games at provincials.

“Our passing was the best that we’ve had this season over the course of a tournament and that was probably the big difference for us,” said Zacharias. “We passed the ball really well, which allowed us to run our offence and we got a lot of quality swings on balls this weekend and it showed up on the scoreboard.”

The Cougars came into the season with an eye on capturing the provincial title and Zacharias said the girls are pleased with the outcome that they were able to put together.

“To realize one of our goals and have the girls play really well to earn that was just a fantastic feeling for them, they were really satisfied,” said Zacharias.

Vanier's Matthew Ingold and Keian Klein go up for a block during their regional semifinal match-up with the Melville Cobras on Saturday. (Photo: Marc Smith)

On the boys side, the Vanier Vikings advanced to the 4A Boys Provincial Championship with a third place finish over the weekend as they hosted the South Regional Championship.

Vanier beat Fort Qu’Appelle in two straight sets in the third place game on Saturday night to secure their spot at provincials, which will be happening in Humboldt on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

The Cornerstone Falcons secure their fourth straight trip to provincials after they finished second at the 3A Boys South Regional Championship in Kipling over the weekend.

Cornerstone lost in two sets to the hosts in the regional final on Saturday. They will head back to Kipling and Whitewood this weekend for the provincial championship tournament.

The 1A Boys Provincial Championship is also being hosted in Rouleau and Avonlea coming up this weekend. The Rebels are serving as the tournament hosts with action running throughout the day on Friday and Saturday in both towns.

Click here for the full boys provincial schedules.

The Cornerstone Falcons after their second place finish at the 3A Boys South Regional Championship over the weekend in Kipling. (Submitted photo)