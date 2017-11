The Moose Jaw Police are asking the public for information for an incident that took place on the weekend.

Just after 11 pm police were called to the 300 block of Main Street North, where they discovered someone had been stabbed in a back alley.

The 28-year-old victim was transported to hospital, suffering from a stab wound, and is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information that could aid in their investigation is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.