The Moose Jaw Bantam A Mavericks continued their winning ways on Monday night with a 7-3 victory over the Swift Current Colts in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League.

Nikita Halyk’s hat trick led the offensive attack for the Mavericks in the win, while Keara Merriman picked up a goal and two points, and Sidney Ellingson finished with two assists for Moose Jaw.

Tia Miller scored just under seven minutes into the game to open the scoring for the Mavericks and Halyk made it 2-0 with 5:45 to go in the opening frame.

Swift Current cut the lead back down to one before the end of the first, but Moose Jaw picked up a shorthanded goal from Merriman just 3:52 into the second to make it 3-1.

Kaitlyn Gilroy scored on the power and Halyk added her second of the game in the back-half of the second period to make it 5-1 for the Mavericks after two.

Makayla Anderson pushed Moose Jaw’s lead to 6-1 just 4:10 into the third period, but the Colts fought back with back-to-back goals before the midway point of the period to cut the lead down to three.

The Mavericks were able to seal the win late however with Halyk finishing off the hat trick in the final two minutes.

Moose Jaw goalie Sydnee Christmann turned away 10 shots to pick up the win in goal, while the Mavericks fired 46 shots on the Colts’ net.

The win improves Moose Jaw’s record to 8-0-1 on the year, which moves them into a tie for first place with the Parkland Crushers.

The Mavericks are back on the ice for a home-and-home with the Regina Renegades later this week. They host Regina at the Bert Hunt Arena on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. and then head to the Queen City on Saturday for a rematch.