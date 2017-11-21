Help-Portrait is a worldwide event where volunteers and photographers get together to provide underprivileged families a special gift for the holidays.

They provide a professional photo shoot for families, some food and donations, and send them off with framed photographs.

Organizer and photographer, Andy Hamilton, said they're still in need of a few helping hands.

"We are looking for a few more volunteers, specifically we are down one photographer this year, so we need an experienced photographer in the studio," explained Hamilton. "We are also down an editor this year... and then we are looking for a handful of other volunteers that we would slot in to other positions."

There is a meeting taking place on Wednesday night for those interested in helping out with this year's Help-Portrait initiative at Hamilton's studio (111 Main Street).

The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm and Hamilton asks anyone thinking about participating to contact him beforehand to receive more information.

