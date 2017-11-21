The Moose Jaw Cultural Centre is one of the latest historical buildings in downtown that is set to recieve some TLC.

A local contractor has just been awarded with the job to revitalize the marquee, which is directly above their front entrance of the building.

"The goal is to make a new sign that is long lasting, durable, corrosion resistant, something light weight, and is also aesthetically pleasing to the public," explained Michael Dulong, Design and Development Technician for the city. "The sign that is up there now is made out of wood, which as you can see is deteriorating and falling apart, so we are hoping to replace it with light weight metal."

He added that people on both sides of their partnership between the city and the Cultural Centre have been looking forward to this for a little while.

"This was in the works for about a year or so, they were looking for a design for it and then had to get approval for the design. Within the last two months we got going with it and agreed to send it out to local contractors."

The local contractor who was hired is Brysen Bert of Steady Metal Works, who is an artistic metal worker.

Dulong said depending on more paperwork and the time it will take to create the new marquee, the hope is to see the new piece at the downtown building in the new year.

He also noted that the design and work didn't cost as much as anticipated.

"It's under budget this year, which is great. It's roughly around $20,000 to $25,000 to dispose of the existing sign and to install a new sign. Main points of the new sign is to keep it corrosion resistant, we'll be doing a powdered coating on the sign. Which will help the sign repel and resist weathered materials like corrosion, chemicals and moisture."

They expect the new marquee to have a life span of about 25 years.