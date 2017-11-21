The Government of Saskatchewan released the launch date for the new Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday.

Employees and operations from all 12 Regional Health Authorities are set to transfer to the new organization on Monday, December 4th. The new provincial health authority will have more than 44,000 employees and physicians, and will be the largest organization in the province.

They would like to remind the public that there will be no changes to health care programs, services, facilities or phone numbers as a result. Residents and patients will be able to access care the same way they always have.

By transferring to a single health authority, the province will be able to reduce senior administrative staff by 86 per cent , and reduce senior admin staff salaries by $9 million annually, or 80 per cent.