

A mix of moisture that arrived early Wednesday morning has made things little slick in spots. A warm front moving through southern Saskatchewan is bringing warmer weather to end the week but snow and freezing rain to start things off.

We've already had some of that freezing rain here in Moose Jaw and a freezing rain warning was issued very eary in the morning, however it was lifted just before 8am as snow took over. While the system travels east, roads and highways have been left with icy sections that drivers need to be aware off.

The ice and snow from Wednesday morning won't last long as a new weather system is moving in behind the moisture creating some fog overnight. We're expecting a fairly fast warm up as the sun rises Thursday morning, taking us to +8 degrees. Helping that will be fairly warm overnight lows as well, barely cooling off at all.