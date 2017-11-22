Vanier Collegiate students lost one of their classmates to cancer and this year have started an initiative to honour their friend.

"A couple years ago we had a classmate who was battling cancer and he unfortunately passed away," explained Grade 12 student Victoria Wourms. "He got a wish from the Make A Wish (Foundation), so we thought in a way to celebrate him and everything that he was to us, we would do this in memory of him like he's still here with us."

The group's goal is to collect funds to sponsor another child's dream and they will be hosting fundraisers throughout the year.

"All year round we have different things going on, every game we have at school we are selling candy bags, waters, seat cushions and stuff like that to keep adding to our fund."

Their target is $10,000 to be able to donate, and one of their fundraisers is taking place Wednesday night and it's open to the public.

Vanier Collegiate Grade 12 students will be hosting a Tupperware party in their library from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, with all the proceeds earned going towards their cause.