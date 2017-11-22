They said they were going to back track on it, and Tuesday legislation was introduced in Saskatchewan government that would result in changes to Bill 40.

Bill 40 - which passed in the spring - made it so the government could sell up to 49 per cent of a given Crown corporation without getting the public's blessing.

It was Deputy Premier and Justice Minister Don Morgan introduced the legislation yesterday, in a response to the public's disapproval of Bill 40.

"We certainly heard from people that was something they were unhappy with," Morgan said of changing the definition of privatization, so portions of Crown corporations could be sold off.

"What we wanted to leave in was the winding-up provision. We thought it was appropriate given what was taking place with SGI, and have to go back and relegislate or change a piece of legislation we felt was unnecessary."

The government is sticking with plans to scrap STC, while the idea of getting rid of plans to remove PST exemptions on insurance has been a topic at Saskatchewan Party leadership debates.