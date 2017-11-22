The provincial government announced Tuesday the new Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will launch on December 4.

The enactment will shift the current 12 Regional Health Authorities that employ roughly 44,000 people in the healthcare sector into the SHA making it the largest organization in the province.

Chief Operating Officer for the SHA Suann Laurent believes they're are ready for SHA to commence.

"I think we're in a good position for the launch date," she said. "I'm excited for our health system in Saskatchewan to continue to serve excellent care to the people we serve."

Included in the announcement made on Monday morning is the reduction of senior administrative staff positions by 86 per cent that is estimated to save the province $9 million annually.

Laurent said patients shouldn't realize a difference in their care on December 4 when the SHA takes over.

"There isn't going to be any changes to any of our programs, services, or things for people at the point of care," she said. "What will change is we have one board, fewer CEO's, and a new management team."

She also stated that people across the system will have input on future budgets including the next fiscal year.