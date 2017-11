Drivers are being asked to use caution when traveling Thursday morning as a new system rolls through.

Environment Canada issued a warning for a weather pattern that will be bringing in warm air to southern Saskatchewan, creating fog and low visibility on highways.

The above average temperatures are also expected to last for the rest of the week.

Meteorologists predict we will be back to normal daytime highs by the time we start a new work week.

