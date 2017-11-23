The Moose Jaw Warriors are holding steady in this week’s CHL Top-10 rankings.

After moving into the second spot last week, the Warriors (19-5-0-0) stayed right there this week as well after posting three wins in four games during the week.

The Warriors only trail the Ontario Hockey League’s Sarnia Sting (19-4-1-0), who have held down the top spot for five straight weeks. Moose Jaw is the top team from the Western Hockey League with Portland in fourth, Swift Current is in sixth and Brandon sits in the tenth spot.

The Warriors are on a three-game winning streak after beating Saskatoon Blades, 7-6 in overtime, on Tuesday. They return to the ice on Saturday to host the Prince Albert Raiders at Mosaic Place.