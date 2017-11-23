The Moose Jaw Generals gave up a goal in the final seconds of the third period and lost in a shootout, 4-3, to the Saskatoon Blazers on Wednesday night.

The loss drops Moose Jaw’s record to 5-10-1-3 on the year in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

Saskatoon opened the scoring with the lone goal in the first period and the score stayed that way until the final second of the second period when Jaxon Georget scored his fifth of the season to tie the game up heading into the third.

Moose Jaw found some momentum from that goal and came out firing to open the final frame. They picked up power play goals from Skyler Sangster and Jaxsen Wiebe just 26 seconds apart early in the third to take a 3-1 lead.

The Blazers didn’t go away with Josh Nagy scoring just over three minutes later on the power play to make it a one goal game.

Saskatoon continued to pressure for the equalizer and they got it with just 18 seconds left as Nagy scored his second goal of the period.

Overtime solved nothing and it took nine rounds of the shootout to decide the win with Ethan Ironside, who scored the opening goal in the first for Saskatoon, potting the winner.

Wiebe and Sangster had a goal and two points each in the loss, while Jake Davidson stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime, and then five more in the shootout.

The Generals are back on the ice this weekend in the Battlefords when they face the Stars for two games on Saturday and Sunday.