The school experience can be many things for our youth, including stressful. That stress can lead to anxiety, and that anxiety is at the centre of a study that was presented last night at Riverview Collegiate in Moose Jaw.

Titled “Their Voices: What high school students are saying about school related anxiety,” the study is made up from survey results and the findings of focus groups in the Prairie South School Division. The feedback comes from students in grades 9 through 11. The study was sponsored by the McDowell Foundation.

Authored by Dr. Jenn de Lugt from the U or R and Jenn Chan a learning consultant with the Prairie South School Division, the study reveals that rather than being the exception, anxiety is more often the rule.

92% of students say they feel anxiety before an exam or tests and during finals week.

67% reported feeling anxious in social situations.

63% report anxiety when presenting in front of the class.

17% say they feel stressed by too much homework.

13% feel stress as the result of pressure from their parents.

In response to these stressors, students were asked for their recommendations to address the issues. They presented a variety of ideas including;

Alternate forms of exams that focus on learning rather than memorization.

Drop in sessions students can attend to catch up on their work.

Connecting older students with younger students to build relationships.

Get to know classmates better by playing games.

Provide choices or options for presentations including the option to present to younger students.

The study also spoke to several ways teachers can be actively involved in managing stress and reducing student anxiety. One of the tactics described was simply making it safe and normal to talk about mental health, in the same way we might naturally speak of physical health. In addition teachers are empowered to offer skills and strategies to manage mental health challenges.

The goal of the event on Wednesday night was to start a conversation with the community, with the hope of finding community based support and solutions.

For more information on the study visit www.mcdowellfoundation.ca