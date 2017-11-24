It was another busy night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre on Wednesday night as the Original 16 Cash League returned to the ice for a full eight-game slate.

The Ryan Wenarchuk continues to put together a strong start to the season as they beat the Ben Gamble rink, 7-5, to improve to 6-1. Gamble dropped to 3-4 with the loss.

Wenarchuk held on for the win in a back-and-forth contest. He opened the scoring with a deuce in the first, but Gamble answered back with three in the second.

It was all Wenarchuk after that as he picked up two in the fourth to move back in front 4-3; then added one in the sixth; and they stole two in the seventh to make it 7-2. Gamble added two in the eighth, but could put together enough for the win.

There’s four teams at 6-1 this season after Wednesday’s action.

The Penny Barker rink (6-1) rolled to a 9-1 win over the Ralph Courtnage rink (3-4); Joel Jordison’s rink (6-1) scored three in the fifth to win 6-3 over Donna Ackerman (3-4); and the Stan Barnsley rink (6-1) picked up a 10-2 win over the Murray Stroeder rink (3-4).

In other games on Wednesday, Shaunna Fritzler (1-6) secured her first win, beating Joe Gunnis (2-5), 7-2; the Bob Desjarlais rink (4-3) won 8-2 over the Patrick Ackerman rink (1-6); Warren Marcotte improved to 5-2 with a 10-5 win over the Wade Gray rink (2-5); and Lorraine Arguin’s rink (4-3) scored a 10-2 win over the Barb Wallace rink (1-6);

The league hits the ice every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.