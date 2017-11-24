Mike Reilly of the Edmonton Eskimos was the big winner on Thursday night as he walked away with the Most Outstanding Player award at the CFL Awards in Ottawa.

Reilly led the CFL in passing yards with 5,830 and tied for the league lead in touchdown passes for 30.

Winnipeg native and Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris was named the Most Outstanding Canadian Player after leading the CFL with 1,035 yards. He finished just short of the first 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards season in CFL history, ending up with 1,892 yards from scrimmage.

His teammate Stanley Bryant was honoured with the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award.

Toronto Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman took home the Coach of the Year after leading Toronto from 3-15 last season to the East Division title and a Grey Cup berth this season.

Toronto running back James Wilder Jr. burst onto the scene this season and earned the Most Outstanding Rookie award after rushing for 872 yards and hauling in 51 passes for 533 receiving yards. He was fifth in rushing, despite playing just ten games.

The Calgary Stampeders had two award winners.

National linebacker Alex Singleton picking up the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award after setting a new Canadian record for most tackles in a season with 123, which was second in the league and set a Stampeders’ record.

Stamps returner Roy Finch took home the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award after he finished with 1,200 punt return yards, which is the third highest total ever. He averaged 16.4 yards per punt return.

Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Luc Brodeur-Jourdain was named the recipient of Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman took home the Tom Pate Memorial Award, which is presented by the CFL Players Association to honour players’ contributions on and off the field.

TSN’s Paul Graham won the Hugh Campbell Distinguish Leadership Award and former Ottawa Rough Rider Rick Sowieta was the recipient of the Commissioner’s Award for dedication to Canadian football.

The 105th Grey Cup goes on Sunday in Ottawa with the Stampeders facing the Argonauts at TD Place. Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. Sask time.