It's the time of year when Christmas shopping really ramps up with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Financial experts, though, want to remind us of a few tips before some people start over-purchasing.

"People get overwhelmed, we don't have a plan and we run out there and we just spend, spend, spend," said Aaron Ruston from Purposed Financial. "January and February hits and we got those credit card bills and [it] becomes a possible nasty experience."

He added that a smart way to stay on top of things this year is to compare it to your last holiday shopping spree.

"When we're looking at what we're going to spend, reflect on last year and say 'how much did I spend? Was I organized in my spending? How did I feel after it was all over?' Sure there was a warm fuzzy [feeling] when the person opened it, but what kind of pressures did it bring upon me after spending that?"

Ruston noted there are a few helpful strategies to work into your shopping routine that will leave you a paper trail, as well as a budget while spending.

"Make sure you realistically you know how much you have to spend, say who am I buying for. And rather than taking your credit cards and racking them up, take cash in, keep track of everything and keep track of your receipts."

He said these are all things he shares with his clients and provides a plan for the holidays before things get out of control.