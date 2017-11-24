The Saskatchewan Festival of words is always one of the summers most anticipated events.

The annual reading and writing festival is held every July, and on Thursday they held their Holiday Open House to announce the details of their 2018 event.

Festival Operations Coordinator Amanda Farnel, says this year will be diverse, and should appeal to everyone

"We have a deaf author coming this year, we have two transgender authors coming this year, people from all across the country. We try to make sure that every part of Canada is represented".

There are over 50 individual workshops being held over the weekend; including a "read-ception", which gives new, lesser known authors 3 minutes to read a piece of their work in front of an audience. Farnel would also like to remind everyone that the weekend is affordable for everyone;

"A full pass is $175, a Flex Pass - which is like a punch card - allows you $125 worth of punches that can be used anywhere, and we have other events that range from free to $30 per individual ticket".

The weekend runs from July 19-22.