Vanier's Entrepreneurship 30 class got a chance to practice their speed sales pitches this past Wednesday, as community members from around Moose Jaw came to test their ability to sell their products.

Guests included staff and past graduates from Vanier, business owners, members of City Hall, and many others who are heavily involved in our community.

"It think it was little intimidating just because these people are really successful and everyone wants to be successful like they are," said Allison Grajczyk-Jelinski, one of Vanier's Entrepreneurship students. "They help us improve a lot just because their advice is really helpful, just hearing what they have to say and the improvements they want us to make."

Students went from guest to guest trying to do speed sales pitches to sell their products while also sharing more about their company's business venture.

"I think talking to the more professional people will take off the edge when you're just talking to people you see at a trade show or something," said Stacia Robinson, another Entrepreneurship student. "It will be a lot less intimidating."

Now, with new skills and tips under their belts, the class is ready to make some more sales to their customers and improve as a business.

"I've been really impressed with how confident they are, they know their product," said Cory Harkness, Business Development Officer at South Central Community Futures and one of the guests at the sales pitch. "They're very familiar with what they've been doing with the food product; they know the ingredients, they know what it takes to produce it, and they've been very confident in telling me that it is something I would want to buy and trying to make that pitch."

If you want to see their new skills, Vanier's Entrepreneurship 30 class will be at their Christmas Craft and Trade Show, along with 60 other vendors, this next Saturday from 10 am to 3:30 pm at Vanier Collegiate.