The dust is still settling after the submission of City Manager Matt Noble's resignation earlier this week.

Employees at City Hall were made aware on Wednesday evening, with Noble sharing what he could at this point with us the following day. It's unclear at this point what pushed Noble to the decision to file the paperwork, but said he was the one who chose to leave.

Mayor Fraser Tolmie, said he's been trying to get city councillors and administration on the same page for the last year.

"I belive not only as a council, but as an administration and as a community, we have to work together. We have to have common goals, we have to look at it as we are a part of something, something bigger than ourselves as individuals."

And like Noble, Tolmie said he could not share any details, except for the fact that he regrettably accepted the resignation, thought Noble carried himself as a professional, and wishes him luck in the future.

Noble will remain in his position until the middle of January.