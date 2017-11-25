Vanier's Christmas Craft and Trade Show returns for its 5th annual year on Saturday from 10am to 3:30pm at Vanier Collegiate.

"It's a good way to find out about products you wouldn't know about other wise," said Stephanie Pierce, on of the events organizers. "We also have a concession going on and a children's corner which will have movies, colouring and other activities for kids to do if you want to do some Christmas shopping."

The trade show is part of Vanier's Entrepreneurship 30 class, which has student run their own businesses, which included setting up the entire event.

With over 60 vendors, the kids corner and a concession, Vanier is hoping to get a good turnout this year.

"It's an easy way to get a lot of Christmas shopping done,especially if you have little ones," added Pierce. "It's a good way to get Christmas gifts that you wouldn't get at any other place."

Also, all money collected from silver dollar donations at the door and all proceeds from the concession stand will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation, as part of their graduating classes fundraiser.

For more information on the trade show and a complete list of vendors, you can visit their website at www.vaniercraftshow.com.