Nominations for the Saskatchewan Party leadership race closed Friday at noon.

A Saskatchewan Party representative confirmed that there are only six candidates registered.

Rob Clarke, the most recent to join the list, wasn't able to take part in the North Battleford debate on November 16, as his registration was still being finalized.

Along with Clarke, it's Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Alanna Koch, Gord Wyant, Scott Moe, and Ken Cheveldayoff vying for the top spot in the Sask Party.

There's only two debates left for candidates to explain why they should be our next Premier, Thursday in Weyburn and December 7 in Regina.

The new leader will be chosen on January 27th, 2018.