A warm air system that swooped across the southwest on Thursday left something behind. Several heat records across the region were broken across the southern half of the province.

Moose Jaw got close on Wednesday and landed just a degree away from a new record, and it doesn't look likely for us to break a record anytime soon.

One of the most notable was in Swift Current's as it warmed up to 13.2 in the City, breaking the previous record set in 1890.

Maple Creek was Canada's hotspot reaching 19.4 C, breaking the town's record from 2011. Val Marie wasn't far behind at 19.2 C shattering their record from 2005.

John Paul Cragg, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada said what made the warm-up so dramatic was the quick change from the winter-like weather.

"It's pretty spectacular for the end of November," he said. "What really made it spectacular is the fact that it's been so cold and it was such a shift in temperatures."

The records being broken with snow on the ground were even more impressive according to Cragg.

"Because the snow is reflecting a lot of the suns heat, it really stops the temperatures from warming up so drastically," he explained. "Also all the energy that's needed from the air to melt the snow helps to keep the temperatures low as well. We saw really high temperatures in some areas and that made it a little bit more of a rare event."

The low-pressure system that moved across the majority of the province that Environment Canada called an "abnormally warm conditions," helped break records in 10 communities in Saskatchewan, with five located in the southwest.

Cragg, a Saskatoon-based meteorologist, believes these above-average temperatures will stick around for the majority of next week at least.

"You might have to wait until the first weekend in December before you see average temperatures again make their way into the southwest corner of the province," he said.

Here's a complete list of records broken during Thursday warm weather.

ASSINIBOIA

NEW RECORD OF 13.7

OLD RECORD OF 11.0 SET IN 1984

RECORDS STARTED IN 1965

CORONACH

NEW RECORD OF 19.1

OLD RECORD OF 11.5 SET IN 2005

RECORDS STARTED IN 1961

CYPRESS HILLS

NEW RECORD OF 14.7

OLD RECORD OF 12.3 SET IN 2005

RECORDS STARTED IN 1918

EASTEND

NEW RECORD OF 16.2

OLD RECORD OF 13.7 SET IN 2011

RECORDS STARTED IN 1910

ESTEVAN

NEW RECORD OF 14.9

OLD RECORD OF 9.4 SET IN 1972

RECORDS STARTED IN 1900

MAPLE CREEK

NEW RECORD OF 19.4

OLD RECORD OF 16.0 SET IN 2011

RECORDS STARTED IN 1921

ROCKGLEN

NEW RECORD OF 17.4

OLD RECORD OF 10.7 SET IN 2005

RECORDS STARTED IN 1970

SWIFT CURRENT

NEW RECORD OF 13.2

OLD RECORD OF 11.7 SET IN 1890

RECORDS STARTED IN 1886

VAL MARIE

NEW RECORD OF 19.2

OLD RECORD OF 15.5 SET IN 2005

RECORDS STARTED IN 1939

WEYBURN

NEW RECORD OF 11.8

OLD RECORD OF 9.4 SET IN 1972

RECORDS STARTED IN 1953