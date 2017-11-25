Working hard to raise money so children in Moose Jaw and local communities can participate in programs, such as dance.

Dance Images By B.J. students will be hosting an event called Kids Helping Kids this Sunday.

"We are raising money for Creative Kids, which is a local charity," explained organizer and dancer, Kira Bryan. "We are raising money for dancers in the Moose Jaw and Last year Dance Images By BJ presented Creative Kids with a cheque of almost $12,000 after their Kids Helping kids event.surrounding area. We've raised a total of $48,000 over the last four years and this year we're trying to raise $15,000 to help kids in the arts who can't afford to dance."

Mackenzie Walter is helping Bryan and their team host the dance-a-thon this weekend, and said the money they collect will hit close to home for them.

"We know as dancers that lots of the families from our studio do get support from Creative Kids, so it's really important to us that we give back towards them because they help people from our studio," explained Walter.

She said that being with her fellow dancers so often helps them to become close and form long lasting friendships.

"The best part about being a dancer for me is (having) my dance family. I always know that I can go to them for anything and they will always be there to support me. It's a nice way to end the day, being with the girls I love and spending time with them."

Which is exactly why, the senior class from Dance Images By B.J. host this event each year and believe every child should have the same opportunities as they do.

Bryan said their studio has been raising funds in a variety of ways such as raffle baskets, approaching businesses to make donations and there's a way the public can help as well.

"We have a website online that you can donate to, right on Creative Kids' site, and if you come in and talk to Shelly at the studio, we can help you."

The dance-a-thon will run all day on Sunday, with children of all ages taking over their dance studio to learn different styles of dance, run through an obstacle course and more.