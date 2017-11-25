Parents and teachers were worried students were suffering from a flu outbreak this week, but after partnering with medical officials, it was determined as an enteric illness.

"For this particular case, it was not a flu outbreak," explained Dr.Lanre Medu. "We had a number of students who we received complaints, there were kids who were vomiting, this resulted in a fairly substantial absentee rate in school."

Dr.Medu said that urged staff and parents to go over proper hand washing techniques and suggested the facility be cleaned, including desk, tables, chairs, etc.

"If we have higher than a 10% percent rate of absentees, that is a little bit concerning... and once it passes that 10% mark than we consider this maybe a flu outbreak."

Luckily, the elementary school didn't have that issue.

Dr.Medu noted that the students suffering from any kind of flu-like symptoms were only allowed to return to school once they were considered healthy again.