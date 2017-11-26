The Moose Jaw Warriors picked up a late game tying goal Saturday, but ended up falling 3-2 in a shootout to the Prince Albert Raiders at Mosaic Place.

In the opening period, the Warriors utilized their speed to attach the Raiders. They were fast up the ice and aggressive when going on the attack, the fore-check pressed hard and won battles to setup second chances, and they were able to create turnovers to allow for extra attack time and a 12-6 advantage on the shot clock.

Approaching the seven minute mark of the frame, Tristin Langan and Tate Popple pressed the Raiders along their right wall. Langan came off the boards with the puck and made a quick pass to Luka Burzan on the inside of the right circle where his quick shot beat goalie Curtis Meger for his third goal of the year.

Prince Albert took the fight to the Warriors to start the second period and on an odd-man rush 35 seconds in, Jordy Stallard was able to pick up a game-tying goal and then at the three minute mark, Eric Pearce was left alone on the side of the Moose Jaw net where he gave the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Moose Jaw had their chances throughout the third period to tie the game, but weren’t able to capitalize on their chances until just just over a minute to play in regulation, the Warriors pulled their goalie for an extra attacker and the gamble off.

Chase Hartje controlled the puck inside the Raiders’ zone and marched to the face-off dot inside the circle, Hartje lifted a shot towards the net that went off of Jayden Halbgewachs and over the goal line to tie the game at two.

Prince Albert outshot the Warriors 5-1 in the extra period, but was denied thanks to the stellar play of goalie Brody Willms who made 30 saves in the game.

With neither team able to notch a game-winner in overtime the Mosaic Place fans saw a shootout for the first time this season.

In the opening round, the Warriors’ Luka Burzan was denied, while Jordy Stallard was able to put a shot past Willms. In the second round, Brett Howden was stopped, while on the other side of the red line. Willms stopped Brett Leason. In the final round, Jayden Halbgewachs wasn’t able to beat Curtis Meger, which led to the shootout loss.

Moose Jaw is now off until next Tuesday when they’ll square off against the B.C. Division leading Victoria Royals. Tickets are available online at mjwarriors.ca and at the Mosaic Place Box Office. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.