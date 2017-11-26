Yesterday the Saskatchewan government released the results of their online survey on cannabis legalization, and the province said it was the most-responded-to survey they've had.

"We were surprised at the number of responses," said Justice Minister Don Morgan. "It's by far the biggest one we've ever done. I've talked to counterparts across the province and everyone was surprised by the public interest in it."

Over 26,000 people 18 years of age or older completed the survey, with respondents' ages being fairly spread out from those between the ages of 18 and 60. There weren't as many responses from people over 60.

The majority of respondents said municipalities should not be able to pass bylaws to more-strictly regulate cannabis, while also saying marijuana consumption should be prohibited in public spaces.

Those who answered the survey also had a say in if it should be sold by a public or private corporation.

"We went through the process and we sent it out," said Morgan. "We wouldn't have sent it out if we didn't want to hear what peoples answers are and we have to look and see how it fits with our tax regime, and its not a matter of saying this that or the other, the majority of people favoured a private distributing system."

Most respondents also said that there should be a strict approach to drug-impaired driving.

Over 60 per cent of respondents said they're in favour of marijuana being taxed, as opposed to about 25 per cent who were against the tax.

There was also strong support from respondents for money raised through taxation going to mental health and addictions treatment, as well as for money going to "public education and prevention of harms."

The province hasn't specified their timeline for unveiling their plans for legalization, but says a plan will be released "in the near future."