The warm weather that decimated records this past Thursday is going to be sticking around a little longer.

Although the highs aren't expected to reach the same levels, we're still going to get a little more warmth than usual.

Our current 5 day forecast shows that our daytime highs will stay above +5 until late into the week, when daytime highs are shown to drop, but still hover, above 0.

Our high for today (Nov. 26th) is +8, and to put that into perspective, our normal max is around -3.

In total, the warm weather from Thursday managed to break 10 records in total.